Meet Jason Chaffetz, the Mormon Congressman Who Converted From Judaism
After the head of the government's ethics office, Walter M. Shaub Jr., expressed doubts about President-elect Donald Trump's commitment to avoiding conflicts of interest, Trump received an assist from Rep. Jason Chaffetz, head of the House's Oversight and Government Reform Committee. Chaffetz is threatening to investigate Shaub's agency, the Government Ethics Monitor.
