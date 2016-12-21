Letter: Liberal double standard against LDS Church
This letter is in response to Robert Kirby's Dec. 18 column, "Past church-sanctioned discrimination means Mormons will never be free from racial scrutiny." While The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints does not need me to come to its defense, I do have an issue with liberal double standards and Kirby's column checked that box.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Sat
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|8
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Dec 29
|Denise R
|31
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|153
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 28
|Sally
|32,093
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Dec 27
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC