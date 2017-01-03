Letter: I would gladly take singer's place
Jan Chamberlin was a member of the most famous choir in the world: A choir whose rigorous audition requirements are not easily achieved, whose musicality and technique are impeccable, and a choir which is probably the most important missionary tool for the church it represents. To be a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir is to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
