Lesson 4: "Remember the New Covenant, Even the Book of Mormon." #DandC2017

Lesson 4 in the Doctrine and Covenants Sunday School curriculum is entitled "Remember the New Covenant, Even the Book of Mormon," a phrase taken from section 84. According to the manual, the objective of the lesson is to get class members to "recognize the Lord's hand in the coming forth of the Book of Mormon and to encourage them to study the Book of Mormon, follow its teachings, and share it with others." I apologize in advance that the way I went with this post probably doesn't make it a very good Lesson outline; instead of short statements followed by incisive questions that get a good discussion going, I ended up with basically a long comment on some themes in the canonical texts, followed by some questions at the end.

