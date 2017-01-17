LDS church provides place for displaced Muslim community to pray
After arson recently destroyed a Muslim community's mosque in Bellevue, Wash., a neighboring LDS church opened their doors, reports KOMO 4 TV in Seattle. The Bellevue Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offered use of a large room that was formerly a classroom so members of the Islamic Center of Eastside could have a place to pray until they find a new space.
