LDS Church issues statement after Trump orders ban on refugees

Amid the controversy swirling around President Trump's executive order banning refugees from seven Muslim countries, the LDS Church issued a statement late Saturday night urging solutions that relieve refugee suffering. "The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is concerned about the temporal and spiritual welfare of all of God's children across the earth," the statement said, "with special concern for those who are fleeing physical violence, war and religious persecution.

