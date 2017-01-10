LDS church has no comment on Boy Scouts of America announcement that...

The Boy Scouts of America said Monday it will begin accepting transgender boys in its boys-only programs, which is a move away from its long-time practice of determining eligibility by gender as stated on a birth certificate. In and around Utah, many wonder how that policy change will affect the Boy Scouts' relationship with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, BSA's first sponsoring unit with more than a century's history as well as its largest chartering sponsor.

