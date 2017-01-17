LDS Church announces date of groundbreaking for Rio de Janeiro Temple
A March 4 groundbreaking for the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple has been announced by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scheduled for 10 a.m on a Saturday, the groundbreaking ceremonies - signaling the start of construction - will include LDS Church leaders and invited community leaders.
