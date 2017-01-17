Jorge Mena reflects on life in Cuba, coming to the US, LDS conversion and the blessings of freedom
When news of Fidel Castro's death came last November , Idaho Falls, Idaho, resident Jorge Mena was overwhelmed by a rush of emotions. Mena was born in Cuba shortly before Castro came to power in 1959.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|19 hr
|Peter T
|158
|I am looking for an old LDS Fireside
|Wed
|dmayne
|1
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 15
|Tyma
|42
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Jan 13
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Mormon Church Getting Money from Casinos - Why ... (Oct '09)
|Jan 10
|Zorri
|26
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC