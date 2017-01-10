Jon Garcia's Trilogy About Gay Mormons in Portland is Complete
When Portland filmmaker Jon Garcia was 14, he made out with a girl for the first time, an experience he describes as "very innocent." Yet afterwards, Garcia, who grew up Catholic in South Texas, experienced a wave of shame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|7 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|43
|Mormon Church Getting Money from Casinos - Why ... (Oct '09)
|17 hr
|Zorri
|26
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Jan 6
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|452
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 5
|Abigail
|157
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC