Jo Lampert & More Announced for The Public's Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
Jo Lampert will take on the role of Joan in the forthcoming production of Joan of Arc: Into the Fire , which has been extended prior to its world premiere. Penned by Oscar and Grammy winner David Byrne and directed by Tony nominee Alex Timbers, the off-Broadway musical is set to begin performances on February 14 at Joseph Papp Public Theater/Newman Theater.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|7 hr
|Sammy
|40
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Jan 6
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|452
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 5
|Abigail
|157
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 28
|Sally
|32,093
