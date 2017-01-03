Jo Lampert & More Announced for The P...

Jo Lampert & More Announced for The Public's Joan of Arc: Into the Fire

Jo Lampert will take on the role of Joan in the forthcoming production of Joan of Arc: Into the Fire , which has been extended prior to its world premiere. Penned by Oscar and Grammy winner David Byrne and directed by Tony nominee Alex Timbers, the off-Broadway musical is set to begin performances on February 14 at Joseph Papp Public Theater/Newman Theater.

