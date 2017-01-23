It's official: 'Hamilton' headlines 2...

It's official: 'Hamilton' headlines 2017-18 Broadway in Portland season

"Hamilton" fans, get out your credit cards: Season subscriptions to Broadway in Portland's 2017-18 season are on sale as of Tuesday, and they include the Portland premiere of the Lin-Manuel Miranda phenomenon. Six-show packages are available at broadwayinportland.com or 503-241-1802.

