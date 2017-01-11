Here's a song I wrote for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
I continue to get messages, pro and con, about my columns defending the Mormon Tabernacle Choir's scheduled performance at the upcoming presidential inauguration. One was a message with no content - just a subject line that said, "Tell them to rethink this!" I don't think I'm the right guy to ask, as I don't have much sway with the choir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|11 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|43
|Mormon Church Getting Money from Casinos - Why ... (Oct '09)
|20 hr
|Zorri
|26
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Jan 6
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|452
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 5
|Abigail
|157
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC