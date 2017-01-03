Harry Potter producer Sonia Friedman tops The Stage power list
Theatre producer Sonia Friedman has topped this year's Stage 100, a list of the UK's most influential people in performing arts. She is the first number one in the history of the Stage 100 not to own or operate West End theatres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|21 hr
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|156
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Wed
|Propagandist
|34
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|8
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 28
|Sally
|32,093
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Dec 27
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC