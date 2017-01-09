Hamilton, Les Mis, And More: Season Tickets For The 2017/2018...
The lineup for the 2017/2018 KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount season was just announced this morning, featuring Hamilton , Les MisA©rables , The Phantom of the Opera , and six other shows between September 6, 2017, and August 19, 2018. Season subscriptions are available here , and range from $233-$2250.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|54 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|41
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Jan 6
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|452
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 5
|Abigail
|157
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 28
|Sally
|32,093
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC