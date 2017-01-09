Hamilton, Les Mis, And More: Season T...

Hamilton, Les Mis, And More: Season Tickets For The 2017/2018...

The lineup for the 2017/2018 KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount season was just announced this morning, featuring Hamilton , Les MisA©rables , The Phantom of the Opera , and six other shows between September 6, 2017, and August 19, 2018. Season subscriptions are available here , and range from $233-$2250.

