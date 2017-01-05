'Hamilton' cast announced for San Francisco run
Joshua Henry, who performed in "Hamilton" in Chicago, will join the touring production of the smash hit musical when it opens in San Francisco. Let the trumpets sound! The "Hamilton" cast has finally been revealed for the San Francisco run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|6 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|452
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|18 hr
|Abigail
|157
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Wed
|Propagandist
|33
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 28
|Sally
|32,093
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC