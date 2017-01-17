Hal Boyd: The might and 'mite' of 100 Utah women

If you're searching for an urbane cadre of Utah philanthropists, look no further than Salt Lake City's 100 Women Who Care. Since the group's inception in 2015, the hundredfold cohort has contributed tens of thousands of dollars to local charities, and, in the process, has converted many new members to the growing coterie of female altruists who share one common aim-helping the community.

