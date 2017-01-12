Hal Boyd: MormonLeaks' ironic (non)transparency crusade
On Thursday, the self-proclaimed transparency crusaders of MormonLeaks published an op-ed in the Deseret News in response to this paper's editorial. Although four members "affiliate" with the group MormonLeaks, only Ryan McKnight was willing to put his byline on the piece.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Wed
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|42
|Mormon Church Getting Money from Casinos - Why ... (Oct '09)
|Tue
|Zorri
|26
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Jan 6
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|452
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 5
|Abigail
|157
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
