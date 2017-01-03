Group wants towns to take stance on Mormon developer's plan
A group formed to oppose a Mormon businessman's plans for a massive development in central Vermont wants residents of the towns where the project is planned to take a stance on it at town meeting in March. The vision of David Hall, of Utah, is for what he describes as an economically, ecologically and socially sustainable development, to be built years in the future, based on writings of the founder of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, who was born in Sharon, Vermont.
