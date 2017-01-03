Grosses: The Color Purple Pushes Da Button One Last Time,...

The Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple played its final performance on January 8 to a thunderous house that included the Clintons, Anna Wintour and Leslie Odom Jr. While Cynthia Erivo no longer belts "and I'm here" on Broadway, she and her co-stars took their last bows celebrating the production's best performing week. The musical grossed $1,173,670 - more than 115% of its potential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadway.