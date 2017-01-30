Grosses: Star-Packed The Front Page W...

Grosses: Star-Packed The Front Page Wraps Up Limited Engagement with Good News

The revival of The Front Page , starring a plethora of stage and screen favorites played its final performance on January 29 at the Broadhurst Theatre. The Jack O'Brien-helmed production celebrated the end of its run with an uptick, grossing $1,073,605 and reaching a capacity just over 100% of its potential.

