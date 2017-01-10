Front Row CT | Miranda Lambert Coming to Center Stage at Mohegan Sun Arena

Are you itching to catch the finest entertainment the state has to offer? Check out these hot events before it's too late! Country music darling Miranda Lambert takes center stage at Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 4 as part of her Highway Vagabond tour. The "Mama's Broken Heart" singer will bring the Academy of Country Music New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year Old Dominion in tow as her supporting act along with newcomer Aubrie Sellers.

