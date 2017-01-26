From book to boom: how the Mormons pl...

From book to boom: how the Mormons plan a city for 500,000 in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Everything about the Deseret cattle and citrus ranch, in central Florida, is massive. The property itself occupies 290,000 acres of land - more than nine times the size of San Francisco and almost 20 times the size of Manhattan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 20 hr Lotteries Abandon... 32,096
Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey Sun BetheljudgmentDan... 1
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Sat Ramon 28,900
News Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve... Jan 25 no cure for relig... 1
News 'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob... Jan 25 True Christian wi... 13
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Jan 18 Peter T 137
I am looking for an old LDS Fireside Jan 18 dmayne 1
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,599 • Total comments across all topics: 278,387,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC