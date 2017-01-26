From book to boom: how the Mormons plan a city for 500,000 in Florida
Everything about the Deseret cattle and citrus ranch, in central Florida, is massive. The property itself occupies 290,000 acres of land - more than nine times the size of San Francisco and almost 20 times the size of Manhattan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|20 hr
|Lotteries Abandon...
|32,096
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|Sun
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Ramon
|28,900
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Jan 25
|no cure for relig...
|1
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|Jan 25
|True Christian wi...
|13
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 18
|Peter T
|137
|I am looking for an old LDS Fireside
|Jan 18
|dmayne
|1
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC