Famous Notre Dame football walk-on 'Rudy' joins LDS Church
Rudy, the former University of Notre Dame football walk-on whose story became a feature film, is now a Mormon, with word of his conversion taking to social media over the weekend. Daniel E. "Rudy" Ruettiger was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Jan. 21, by Highland resident Randy "Rudy" Garn, as acknowledged Monday by James Clarke, a friend of Ruettiger who was also present at the service.
