Eric William Morris, Kelechi Ezie and More Set for 7th Madame Mathieu's Soiree

Cabaret patroness Madame Mathieu has selected Broadway's Eric William Morris , and Kelechi Ezie as the guests of honor at the first 2017 edition of the Bistro Awards Critics' Pick Madame Mathieu's Soiree. Described as "an Ed Sullivan Show for a new generation" , this "variety show with an avant garde twist" is as unpredictable as the patroness herself.

