Elders Oaks, Holland counsel young adults regarding political divisions and life's challenges

Just days before Donald Trump is to be sworn in as the president of the United States, LDS Church leader Elder Dallin H. Oaks urged a group of young adults to live out the next presidential term according to the results of democracy. "I'm not making an argument for the outcome of the election, but I make an argument for the democracy on which our freedoms depend, and we cannot have democracy if we cannot accept outcomes with which we disagree as well as outcomes with which we agree," said Elder Oaks, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

