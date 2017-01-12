Elder Stevenson testifies of prophets and the Book of Mormon in a new ...
From the Conference Center's Hall of the Prophets, Elder Gary E. Stevenson testifies of the power of modern and ancient prophets, and explains how the Book of Mormon has solidified his testimony of them in a new "Special Witness" video. "I am deeply grateful that the Lord has provided us direction through something as tangible and graspable as the Book of Mormon," Elder Stevenson says in the video, released by Mormon Channel.
