Duce's Wild: Secrets to a century of ...

Duce's Wild: Secrets to a century of successful visiting teaching

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Like most visiting teaching companionships in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we were friends by assignment and became sisters through service. Although in different stages of life, we connected through common experiences and shared goals to watch over three other sisters' needs - emotional, physical and spiritual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey 12 min BetheljudgmentDan... 1
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) 7 hr Ramon 28,900
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Thu Felisha 32,094
News Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve... Jan 25 no cure for relig... 1
News 'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob... Jan 25 True Christian wi... 13
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Jan 18 Peter T 137
I am looking for an old LDS Fireside Jan 18 dmayne 1
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,675 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC