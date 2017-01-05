Court hearing for U.S. man held in Venezuela postponed yet again
Joshua Holt, the Utah man held in a Venezuelan prison since June 30th on weapon charges, had his court hearing postponed - for the fifth time. As in previous times, the judge assigned to the case simply failed to appear.
