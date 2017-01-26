Competition ends for LDS teen on 'Project Runway: Junior'

After six challenges ranging from working with unconventional materials found around a pool to an avant-garde look inspired by fencing to LED lights, 14-year-old Allie Lunt was eliminated in Thursday's episode of season two of " Project Runway: Junior ." "I've made so many friends here," said Allie, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Dayton, Ohio, who was emotional after being eliminated.

