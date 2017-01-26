Christian Borle Will Appear at Falsettos CD Signing at Barnes & Noble

Christian Borle will now join Ghostlight Records to celebrate the cast album of the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of William Finn and James Lapine 's Tony Award-winning musical FALSETTOS - based on the Lincoln Center Theater production - with a special in-store performance and CD signing at Barnes & Noble tomorrow, Friday, January 27 at 7:00 PM. The date also marks the album's physical release with copies available as a two-disc set online and in stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.