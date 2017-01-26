Christian Borle Will Appear at Falsettos CD Signing at Barnes & Noble
Christian Borle will now join Ghostlight Records to celebrate the cast album of the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of William Finn and James Lapine 's Tony Award-winning musical FALSETTOS - based on the Lincoln Center Theater production - with a special in-store performance and CD signing at Barnes & Noble tomorrow, Friday, January 27 at 7:00 PM. The date also marks the album's physical release with copies available as a two-disc set online and in stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|19 hr
|Felisha
|32,094
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Wed
|no cure for relig...
|1
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|Wed
|True Christian wi...
|13
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Jan 23
|Lisa
|28,899
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 18
|Peter T
|137
|I am looking for an old LDS Fireside
|Jan 18
|dmayne
|1
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 15
|Tyma
|42
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC