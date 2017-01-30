Chief Walkara a master horse thief

The thunder of thousands of horse hooves resounded through Cajon Pass and onto the Mojave Desert one spring morning in 1840. Ute Indians, led by famed chief Walkara and assisted by a half-dozen American trappers, galloped 5,000 stolen horses eastward from southern California's coastal communities.

