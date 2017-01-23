Charges: Murray man stalked his LDS bishop, killed his lawn

A Murray man was charged Monday with stalking and threatening his LDS bishop for a year and purposely killing his lawn after an interview to get into BYU-Idaho went wrong. Curtis M. Davies, 30, was charged in 3rd District Court with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony; stalking, a class A misdemeanor; and threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor.

