Changes in LDS missionaries' daily sc...

Changes in LDS missionaries' daily schedules, preparation day

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Possible changes and flexibiilty in the daily schedules of the LDS Church's full-time missionaries was announced Wednesday in a meeting broadcast to missionaries and missionary training centers worldwide. Mormon missionares - in counsel with their respective mission presidents - now can customize their schedules to accommodate safety, local culture, health, productivity and other circumstances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve... 15 hr no cure for relig... 1
News 'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob... 23 hr True Christian wi... 13
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Mon Lisa 28,899
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Jan 23 Cheryl 32,093
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Jan 18 Peter T 137
I am looking for an old LDS Fireside Jan 18 dmayne 1
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Jan 15 Tyma 42
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,468 • Total comments across all topics: 278,266,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC