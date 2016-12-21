BYU animation grad and wife create app to help children learn primary songs
For Arizona husband and wife, Blake and Natasha Johnson, working together is second nature as they raise their 5-year-old twins. But the couple, who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, recently combined their talents to work together in creating the LDS Animated app for mobile devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|8
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Dec 29
|Denise R
|31
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|153
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 28
|Sally
|32,093
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Dec 27
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC