Broadway's Aladdin, Waitress, the Humans and More Coming to Minnesota in 2017-18
Hennepin Theatre Trust today announced the Tony Award-winning lineup for the 2017-2018 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin Season, featuring seven Minnesota premieres and three returning favorites. Making their debuts at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis are ALADDIN, Disney's thrilling new production starring the original Broadway Aladdin Adam Jacobs , for a limited four-week engagement; WAITRESS, celebrating friendship and motherhood with music by six-time Grammy-nominated Sara Bareilles ; THE HUMANS, the 2016 Tony Award-winning Best Play; and Andrew Lloyd Webber 's SCHOOL OF ROCK featuring musical theatre's first-ever live kids rock band.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|8 hr
|Lisa
|28,899
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|17 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|12
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|20 hr
|Cheryl
|32,093
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 18
|Peter T
|137
|I am looking for an old LDS Fireside
|Jan 18
|dmayne
|1
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 15
|Tyma
|42
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Jan 13
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|427
