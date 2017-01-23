Broadway's Aladdin, Waitress, the Humans and More Coming to Minnesota in 2017-18

Hennepin Theatre Trust today announced the Tony Award-winning lineup for the 2017-2018 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin Season, featuring seven Minnesota premieres and three returning favorites. Making their debuts at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis are ALADDIN, Disney's thrilling new production starring the original Broadway Aladdin Adam Jacobs , for a limited four-week engagement; WAITRESS, celebrating friendship and motherhood with music by six-time Grammy-nominated Sara Bareilles ; THE HUMANS, the 2016 Tony Award-winning Best Play; and Andrew Lloyd Webber 's SCHOOL OF ROCK featuring musical theatre's first-ever live kids rock band.

