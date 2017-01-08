Boyd Guymon

Boyd Guymon

Boyd Neal Guymon, 56, of Ammon, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, from complications of Lupus, at his home, surrounded by family. Boyd was born July 10, 1960, in Idaho Falls, to Donald Gene Guymon and Geraldine Smith Guymon.

