Book review: 'When the Lights Came On...

Book review: 'When the Lights Came On' throws spotlight on early years of the LDS Church

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Deseret News

" WHEN THE LIGHTS CAME ON: Joseph Smith and the Return of Heavenly Manifestations," by Trevan G. Hatch, Cedar Fort, $14.99, 224 pages From placing the First Vision into context with the time period's religious fervor to personal accounts of those early members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who saw the gold plates, author Trevan G. Hatch explores different aspects of the Prophet Joseph Smith's ministry in "When the Lights Came On: Joseph Smith and the Return of Heavenly Manifestations." Hatch, a specialist in ancient scripture studies, world relgions and philosophy at Brigham Young University's Harold B. Lee Library, describes many of the revelations and other experiences that played a role in the Restoration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Sat Ellahi 35
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... Fri Rabbeen Al Jihad 452
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Thu Abigail 157
News The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer... Dec 31 o see the light 7
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Dec 31 polymanforyou 2
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Dec 28 Sally 32,093
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,141 • Total comments across all topics: 277,718,565

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC