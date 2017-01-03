Book review: 'When the Lights Came On' throws spotlight on early years of the LDS Church
" WHEN THE LIGHTS CAME ON: Joseph Smith and the Return of Heavenly Manifestations," by Trevan G. Hatch, Cedar Fort, $14.99, 224 pages From placing the First Vision into context with the time period's religious fervor to personal accounts of those early members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who saw the gold plates, author Trevan G. Hatch explores different aspects of the Prophet Joseph Smith's ministry in "When the Lights Came On: Joseph Smith and the Return of Heavenly Manifestations." Hatch, a specialist in ancient scripture studies, world relgions and philosophy at Brigham Young University's Harold B. Lee Library, describes many of the revelations and other experiences that played a role in the Restoration.
