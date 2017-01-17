Book review: Stephanie Black's suspenseful murder mystery...
LDS author Stephanie Black's latest mystery novel titled "Not a Word" has suspense with a light touch of humor that keeps readers entertained until the very end. Black successfully creates a collection of believably flawed characters who muddy the waters of truth with their own self-interests.
