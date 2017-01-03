Book review: 'Mormons in the Piazza' ...

Book review: 'Mormons in the Piazza' explores LDS Church history in Italy

" MORMONS IN THE PIAZZA: History of the Latter-day Saints in Italy," by James A. Toronto, Eric R. Dursteler and Michael W. Homer, BYU Religious Studies Center and Deseret Book, $34.99, 632 pages Missionaries first began preaching the gospel in Italy in 1850 in an effort led by Lorenzo Snow . There was a great deal of excitement about preaching the gospel in a land with ties to original members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but a reality of stymied growth soon beset the effort.

