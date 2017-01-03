Bleep Off: The Fight to Save Family-Friendly Movie Filtering

"So much of television is really not fit for children, or Christians, or the elderly," declared Kenneth the NBC page, a character on the sitcom 30 Rock who pitched executives the idea of a black bar to block objectionable content. Kenneth's suggestion - a hit with the wholesome new network president in a 2011 episode - seems like an especially blunt caricature of faith-based filters compared to the real-life options available today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christianity Today.