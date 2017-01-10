Billy Lewis Jr. Lets Off Some Steam in Video for New Single 'Landslide'

Counterplay Management is pleased to announce the release of the video for "Landslide", the much anticipated new single from Billy Lewis Jr. . The video also features several familiar faces from the NYC theater and music community including, Jay Armstrong Johnson , George Salazar , Mike Preen, Mike Millan , Will Blum , Emily Dowdell, Michael Linden , Jesse Ryan Lewis, Veronica Kelly, Bentley Black , and Ariana M. Watch the video below: On writing 'Landslide', Lewis says, "Sometimes people say things so catastrophically offensive, that you have to wonder if they're even listening to themselves anymore".

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.