Billy Lewis Jr. Lets Off Some Steam in Video for New Single 'Landslide'
Counterplay Management is pleased to announce the release of the video for "Landslide", the much anticipated new single from Billy Lewis Jr. . The video also features several familiar faces from the NYC theater and music community including, Jay Armstrong Johnson , George Salazar , Mike Preen, Mike Millan , Will Blum , Emily Dowdell, Michael Linden , Jesse Ryan Lewis, Veronica Kelly, Bentley Black , and Ariana M. Watch the video below: On writing 'Landslide', Lewis says, "Sometimes people say things so catastrophically offensive, that you have to wonder if they're even listening to themselves anymore".
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|15 hr
|Sammy
|40
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Jan 6
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|452
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 5
|Abigail
|157
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 28
|Sally
|32,093
