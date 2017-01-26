Bells on Temple Square accepting audi...

Bells on Temple Square accepting audition applications

18 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Bells on Temple Square is currently accepting audition applications for male handbell ringers. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 14. Candidates for Bells on Temple Square must meet the following criteria: male between the ages of 20-45, live within 100 miles of Temple Square in Salt Lake City, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in good standing and have expertise in bell ringing or instrumental skills.

