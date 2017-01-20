Annual Men in Song program set for Sunday
The 31st annual Men in Song program, featuring singing groups from throughout the city, will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Participants will include men's choruses from St. John AME Church; Asbury-Mount Olive United Methodist Church; Mount Olive Primitive Baptist; St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church; and St. Mark's AME Church, which is sponsoring the event. n The God Squad on the Move youth department of Faith Temple Church will have a fundraising chili cook-off from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the church, 1162 S.W. Lincoln.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Wed
|Peter T
|137
|I am looking for an old LDS Fireside
|Jan 18
|dmayne
|1
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 15
|Tyma
|42
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Jan 13
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|427
|Mormon Church Getting Money from Casinos - Why ... (Oct '09)
|Jan 10
|Zorri
|26
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
