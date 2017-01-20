Annual Men in Song program set for Sunday

The 31st annual Men in Song program, featuring singing groups from throughout the city, will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Participants will include men's choruses from St. John AME Church; Asbury-Mount Olive United Methodist Church; Mount Olive Primitive Baptist; St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church; and St. Mark's AME Church, which is sponsoring the event. n The God Squad on the Move youth department of Faith Temple Church will have a fundraising chili cook-off from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the church, 1162 S.W. Lincoln.

