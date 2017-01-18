Across the Nation: Polygamous towns fight plan to disband police force
Two towns in Arizona and Utah are rejecting a proposed disbandment of their shared police department as a remedy to a jury verdict that concluded they discriminated against people who weren't members of a polygamous sect. Instead, lawyers for the Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah, said in court papers that they want to restructure the police agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|7 hr
|Peter T
|158
|I am looking for an old LDS Fireside
|21 hr
|dmayne
|1
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 15
|Tyma
|42
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Jan 13
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|453
|Mormon Church Getting Money from Casinos - Why ... (Oct '09)
|Jan 10
|Zorri
|26
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC