A Women's March in the heart of Mormon country: Meet the Utah...
Braving the elements, an estimated 10,000 women marched for gender equality in a state with a very long way to go Ten thousand women marched in a snowstorm on Monday to the Utah capitol, braving the hail and wind to protest against Donald Trump's administration. One of those marchers was Maddie, an eight-year-old girl accompanied by her mother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|2 hr
|no cure for relig...
|1
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|9 hr
|True Christian wi...
|13
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Lisa
|28,899
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Jan 23
|Cheryl
|32,093
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 18
|Peter T
|137
|I am looking for an old LDS Fireside
|Jan 18
|dmayne
|1
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 15
|Tyma
|42
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC