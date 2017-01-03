A Saving Grace
Ever since she can remember, Grantsville native Mallory Serr has been a dancer.She's performed in 19 full-length ballets and been assistant director for three of them, and teaches 15 ballet classes a week to more than 100 young ballerinas-in-training in the Tooele area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|452
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|14 hr
|Abigail
|157
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Wed
|Propagandist
|33
|The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer...
|Dec 31
|o see the light
|7
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Dec 31
|polymanforyou
|2
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 28
|Sally
|32,093
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC