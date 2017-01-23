A musical comedy about two brothers who set out to write the world's very first musical
The completely original new musical “Something Rotten!” opens at the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh, Jan. 31, with performances through Feb. 5. This tour is part of the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series. “Something Rotten!” was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|21 hr
|Lisa
|28,899
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|Mon
|South Knox Hombre
|12
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Mon
|Cheryl
|32,093
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 18
|Peter T
|137
|I am looking for an old LDS Fireside
|Jan 18
|dmayne
|1
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 15
|Tyma
|42
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Jan 13
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|427
