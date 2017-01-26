A.M. notes: Utahns react to border wall, Gov. Herbert's state of state, changes to LDS missions

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he plans to build a border wall between the United States and Mexico and tighten restrictions on letting refugees into the country, making due on a promise he shared with the American people since the election last November, The New York Times reported. For example, Senate Majority Leader Ralph Okerlund, R-Monroe, told the Deseret News he appreciated Trump sticking to his promises.

