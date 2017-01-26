A.M. notes: Utahns react to border wall, Gov. Herbert's state of state, changes to LDS missions
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he plans to build a border wall between the United States and Mexico and tighten restrictions on letting refugees into the country, making due on a promise he shared with the American people since the election last November, The New York Times reported. For example, Senate Majority Leader Ralph Okerlund, R-Monroe, told the Deseret News he appreciated Trump sticking to his promises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Felisha
|32,094
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Wed
|no cure for relig...
|1
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|Wed
|True Christian wi...
|13
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Jan 23
|Lisa
|28,899
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 18
|Peter T
|137
|I am looking for an old LDS Fireside
|Jan 18
|dmayne
|1
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Jan 15
|Tyma
|42
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC