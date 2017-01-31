10 ways former Mormons can reconnect ...

10 ways former Mormons can reconnect with devout family members

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

This post was inspired by those who responded to my post in November about how devout Mormon families can work to make family gatherings less painful for those who have left Mormonism. I'm looking at things from the other side this time, on how those who have left Mormonism themselves can manage family relationships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 6 hr Kisser5101 32,101
News Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,... 11 hr Wildchild 3
News A Time for Prophecy Mon Christian 2
Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey Jan 29 BetheljudgmentDan... 1
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Jan 28 Ramon 28,900
News Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve... Jan 25 no cure for relig... 1
News 'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob... Jan 25 True Christian wi... 13
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,752 • Total comments across all topics: 278,445,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC