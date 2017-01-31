10 ways former Mormons can reconnect with devout family members
This post was inspired by those who responded to my post in November about how devout Mormon families can work to make family gatherings less painful for those who have left Mormonism. I'm looking at things from the other side this time, on how those who have left Mormonism themselves can manage family relationships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|6 hr
|Kisser5101
|32,101
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|11 hr
|Wildchild
|3
|A Time for Prophecy
|Mon
|Christian
|2
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|Jan 29
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Jan 28
|Ramon
|28,900
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Jan 25
|no cure for relig...
|1
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|Jan 25
|True Christian wi...
|13
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC